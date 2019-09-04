CaribbeanTales International Film Festival

Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4

The 14th annual CaribbeanTales International Film Festival features eight special-themed nights of incredible on-screen storytelling from Caribbean filmmakers over 17 days.

The Festival program includes talkback sessions, panels with directors and an award ceremony, all celebrating the theme of “A New Day” for Caribbean and Diaspora filmmakers to share their stories with the world. Sep 4-20, see website for schedule. $12.50-$85. Royal Cinema, TIFF Bell Lightbox and other venues.

Info

Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4 View Map
Film
Festivals
416-534-8308
