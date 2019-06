Events for those assisting in the care of a senior. Jun 18 fromĀ 5:30-7:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Also: Jun 11, 1-3 pm, at theĀ 1527 Victoria Park location; and Jun 26, 10:30 am-12:30 pm, at the 128 Sterling location.

https://familyservicetoronto.org/our-services/programs-and-services/caring-for-caregivers/