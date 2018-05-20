Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies
Don Heights Unitarian Congregation 18 Wynford, suite 102, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2
Presentation by Dr. Clement Kent, York University Researcher in Bee Genomics
Dr. Kent's presentation will teach how to improve habitats for pollinators in our own gardens and larger landscapes. In his Caring for the Planet series, he offers insights on ethical, philosophical and spiritual perspectives on rewilding the world. 10:30 am. Free.
Info
Free
