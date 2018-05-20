Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies

Google Calendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00

Don Heights Unitarian Congregation 18 Wynford, suite 102, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2

Presentation by Dr. Clement Kent, York University Researcher in Bee Genomics

Dr. Kent's presentation will teach how to improve habitats for pollinators in our own gardens and larger landscapes. In his Caring for the Planet series, he offers insights on ethical, philosophical and spiritual perspectives on rewilding the world. 10:30 am. Free.

Info
Don Heights Unitarian Congregation 18 Wynford, suite 102, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-444-8839
Google Calendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - Caring For The Planet – Bringing Back Bees, Birds & Butterflies - 2018-05-20 10:30:00