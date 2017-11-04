Caring For Your Hair Naturally

Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1

This hands-on workshop will have you discovering the secrets of natural hair care using real soaps, botanical extracts, clays, floral waters and other enriching ingredients, plus essential oils for skin & scalp health and radiant hair. You'll come away with a basket full of custom products you've made for yourself. 10 am-4 pm. $200. 

Info
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1 View Map
Health & Wellness
647-827-6968
647-827-6968
