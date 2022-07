Concert. August 10, doors 8 pm. $15. Dakota Tavern, 249 Ossington. eventbrite.ca

Carleigh Aikins is debuting the live version of her eclectic pop/soul/rock studio album JUNK JEWELRY (featuring Marcus Paquin, Don Kerr, Brad Barr, Drew Jurecka, Evan Tighe, members of The Mynabirds, Dwayne Gretzky, Zeus).