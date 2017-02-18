The Merry Widow / Carmen

Toronto City Opera presents operas by Franz Lehár and Georges Bizet as part of its 50th season. Lehár's opera is performed in English and Bizet's in French w/ English surtitles. Opens Feb 18 and runs in rep to Mar 5, see website for schedule. $28, srs $20, stu $15.

The Merry Widow: Feb 18, 24 and Mar 4 at 7:30 pm; Feb. 26 at 2 pm

Carmen: Feb. 25 and Mar 3 at 7:30 pm; Feb 19 and Mar 5 at 2 pm.