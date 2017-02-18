The Merry Widow / Carmen
Bickford Centre Theatre 777 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto City Opera presents operas by Franz Lehár and Georges Bizet as part of its 50th season. Lehár's opera is performed in English and Bizet's in French w/ English surtitles. Opens Feb 18 and runs in rep to Mar 5, see website for schedule. $28, srs $20, stu $15.
The Merry Widow: Feb 18, 24 and Mar 4 at 7:30 pm; Feb. 26 at 2 pm
Carmen: Feb. 25 and Mar 3 at 7:30 pm; Feb 19 and Mar 5 at 2 pm.
