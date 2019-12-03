Carmen #YesAllWomen

by Alaina Viau and Monica Pearce (Loose Tea Music Theatre). John, a war vet with PTSD, becomes obsessed with Carmen, a strong-willed female bartender, in this musical drama about patriarchal society and the normalization of harassment that women face everyday. Dec 3-5, Tue-Thu 7:30 pm. $35 at eventbrite.ca/e/72547969931; stu/arts workers $25 (at the door only).