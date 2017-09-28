Carnegie Days
Annual four-day festival of art and language offers great events for visitors of all ages. Special exhibitions, performances, talks and tours, readings, film screenings and workshops take place at the Gallery and at other downtown Barrie venues. This year’s festival theme is Translation: the translation of experience into expression as it shapes our sense of self. Admission is free.
