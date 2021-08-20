Carol Wainio – Figures In A Shifting Ground

Exhibition of paintings at Paul Petro Gallery, 980 Queen W. Sep 3-Oct 2. Free. paulpetro.com

“Despite the fantastic scenarios of early narrative, anthropogenic climate change was unimaginable in the time of Aesop’s fables, Perrault’s fairy tales, or the fables of La Fontaine. As the ground of these early portrayals of anthropomorphized animals has shifted in the Anthropocene, their voices echo strangely – perhaps with relative sanity compared to current discourse – especially in America, now frighteningly awash in conspiratorial theories worthy of the greatest fabulists. In these paintings, I find myself yearning for fables, where children listen and act and animals speak; a dog discusses freedom with a wolf, or drops his meal in the river while jealously transfixed by his reflection. And now, in the 21st century, it is a young girl with braids named Greta who speaks out about the ‘fairy tale of unsustainable growth.'” — Carol Wainio