Caroline, Or Change

Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre present the musical play by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori. Set against the backdrop of the Kennedy assassination and the civil rights movement, the play uses fantasy and reality to explore a story about ordinary people facing extraordinary change. Starring R&B singer Jully Black in her musical theatre debut and renowned soprano Measha Brueggergosman.

Previews from Jan 30, opens Feb 4 and runs to Feb 15, see website for schedule. $39 and up.