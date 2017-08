Carolyn Dinsmore: Rock Water Time /// Sandra Gregson: Troubling. Sep 9-Oct 1, reception 2-5 pm Sep 9. Dinsmore’s new work she draws inspiration from the rock and water of Georgian Bay. Gregson’s paintings depict landscape fraught with human intervention.

Gallery Hours: Wed-Thu noon-5 pm, F-Sat noon- 6 pm, Sun 1-4 pm. Free.