Cars Care Rally to Conquer Covid-19
Liberty Grand 25 British Columbia, Toronto, Ontario
In accordance with the current physical distancing rules, a parade of super cars will travel from Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex (25 British Columbia Road, Exhibition Place) to Mount Sinai Hospital (600 University Ave), to honour healthcare heroes and show appreciation for front line workers in the battle against COVID-19. 11 am. Free. carscare.ca
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits