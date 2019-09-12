Carson Teal
Pari Nadimi Gallery 254 Niagara, Toronto, Ontario
Things Will Get Better Over Time (installation), Sep 12-Oct 26, reception 6-8 pm Sep 12. Free.
Things Will Get Better Over Time questions the concepts of human progress and the environmental paradox, with a focus on re-working discarded items into a tableau of ephemeral artifacts. Teal’s process involves structural installations that create immersive environments.
