Cary Fagan & the Koffler Vine Awards
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
The Koffler Centre of the Arts is proud to announce a significant literary award in Canada – the Vine Awards for Canadian Jewish Literature. This year’s awards will present prizes of $10,000. Cary Fagan talks to the shortlisted authors about their nominated works. 11 am-noon. $18, stu/youth free. Part of IFOA 2017 from Oct 19-29.
