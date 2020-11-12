NOW MagazineAll EventsCat Clyde

Cat Clyde

Cat Clyde

by
141 141 people viewed this event.

Live From Inside livestream concert from The Velvet Underground.

Dec 15 at 9 pm. $15. https://livefrominside.ca/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-15 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-15 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.