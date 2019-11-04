The Jack Layton Chair presents the Ryerson launch of A Knapsack Full Of Dreams: Memoirs Of A Street Nurse by Cathy Crowe. Featuring a reading with Cathy Crowe and interview with Judy Rebick. Noon-2 pm. Free. In the Thomas Lounge. Lunch will be provided.

ryerson.ca/jack-layton-chair/events/2019/11/book-launch--a-knapsack-full-of-dreams/