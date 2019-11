by Jane Shields and Rosemary Doyle (Panto Players). This family-friendly holiday pantomime is a mashup of Puss In Boots and the musical Cats. Open Dec 26 and runs to Jan 5, Dec 26-30 and Jan 2-4 at 7 pm, mat Dec 28-29, Dec 31, Jan 3-5 at 3 pm. $17-$29.