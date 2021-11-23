City Hall becomes a dazzling wonderland with light installations each night from 5 to 11 p.m. Opening day includes music by Beyond the Pale, Tower Brass, fire, skating and aerial performances, Chinese lion dancing, Bollywood dancing, ice sculpture carving and more. Nov 27-Jan 2.

Please note that this year’s Cavalcade of Lights will not include a fireworks display. Skating and ice sculptures are weather dependent.

#CavalcadeOfLights.