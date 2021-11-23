Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Cavalcade Of Lights

Nov 23, 2021

Cavalcade Of Lights

37 37 people viewed this event.

City Hall becomes a dazzling wonderland with light installations each night from 5 to 11 p.m. Opening day includes music by Beyond the Pale, Tower Brass, fire, skating and aerial performances, Chinese lion dancing, Bollywood dancing, ice sculpture carving and more. Nov 27-Jan 2.

Please note that this year’s Cavalcade of Lights will not include a fireworks display. Skating and ice sculptures are weather dependent.

#CavalcadeOfLights.

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Queen W

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 5:00 PM to
Sun, Jan 2nd, 2022 @ 11:00 PM

Location
100 Queen W Toronto Ontario, City Hall

Event Types
Attraction

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

Nathan Phillips Square

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine