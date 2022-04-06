Readers' Choice 2021

TSO: Celebrate 100: Maestros’ Special Homecoming

Apr 6, 2022

15 15 people viewed this event.

Five esteemed conductors, one unforgettable night, a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Celebrate with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s former TSO music directors Sir Andrew Davis, Günther Herbig, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, and Peter Oundjian join current Music Director Gustavo Gimeno and host Marion Newman for this special Centennial Season event. Enjoy a colourful, internationally flavoured program of orchestral showpieces that highlight key moments in the TSO’s history. April 9, 7:30 pm. From $29. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. tso.ca.

Additional Details

Location Address - 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Tickets start at $29

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 9th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Location

Roy Thomson Hall

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

