Celebrate Robbie Burns Day

Sláinte! On January 25th, Dewar’s invites all scotch lovers for a night of Scottish revelry, nonsense and classic merriment all in the name of the late, great radical poet, Robert Burns. Scotch Egg Club is back for the second time in Toronto celebrating the Scottish lyrical bard, Robbie Burns, in a hip and cool new way by opening a one-night only Snack + Dram Bar. 6-9 pm. $25.