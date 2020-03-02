Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights

Google Calendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00

Berkeley Street Theatre 26 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W3

The Actors Repertory Company (ARC) is hosting a fundraiser for the CASA Award, a Canadian South African collaboration that supports and mentors South African women playwrights. ARC actors and special guests will be reading scenes from contemporary plays by South African women. Mar 2 at 8 pm. $20-$30. Berkeley Rehearsal Hall.

Info

Berkeley Street Theatre 26 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W3 View Map
Stage
Theatre
416-368-3110
Google Calendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate! South African Women Playwrights - 2020-03-02 20:00:00