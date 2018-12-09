Celebrate! The City We Fight For
Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario
The newly elected Toronto City Council holds its first meeting on December 4, 2018. Following weeks of activism, come out to celebrate and support the struggle to build a city of social justice & solidarity at this arty and fundraiser in support of RadTO’s municipal organizing, music by the Special Interest Group and MC Mohammad Ali. 8-11 pm. Pwyc.
Supported by CUPE Ontario. All proceeds to RadTO.
