Celebrate! The City We Fight For

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

The newly elected Toronto City Council holds its first meeting on December 4, 2018. Following weeks of activism, come out to celebrate and support the struggle to build a city of social justice & solidarity at this arty and fundraiser in support of RadTO’s municipal organizing, music by the Special Interest Group and MC Mohammad Ali. 8-11 pm. Pwyc.

Supported by CUPE Ontario. All proceeds to RadTO.

facebook.com/events/289712144984321/

