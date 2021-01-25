Virtual festival to honour the city’s 187th Anniversary. This year, the focus will be on 3 key pillars, Rebuild, Reconnect, Show Love, highlighting Toronto small businesses, performers, and artists, creating a platform to promoting the heart and soul of our city and community. March 6-7. https://www.celebratetoronto.ca/

The Virtual event will feature a live show on Mar 6 at 7:00 pm with musical performances from Toronto based artists, a DJ Video Dance Party and highlights of Toronto small businesses. Online programming will include the Toronto Made Market, featuring local vendors, contests, games, and the #RemiDanceChallenge, a choreographed dance routine challenge by our Mascot, Remi the Raccoon. This year, Celebrate Toronto is in support of DonateTO helping to raise funds toward Covid19 Relief & Recovery.