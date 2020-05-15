Celebrating 10 Years of Story Collider
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Whether we wear a lab coat or haven't seen a test tube since grade school, science is shaping all of our lives. And that means we all have science stories to tell.Special three-hour event, featuring members of the Story Collider team past and present, as well as many of your favorite storytellers from the podcast. 7 pm. Free. crowdcast.io/e/celebrating-10-years-of-story-collider
Free
