Celebrating Kudluajuk Ashoona

In memory of artist Kudluajuk Ashoona (1958–2019), this exhibition features drawings by the artist and her renowned daughters Padloo and Nicotye Samayualie. Works reflect each artist’s knack for capturing the extraordinary in the ordinary in their depictions of family life, daily activities, the local townscape and the South Baffin landscape. Mar 7-28, reception 2-5 pm Mar 7. Free.