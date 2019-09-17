Celebrating Miss Lou, Queen Of Jamaican Culture

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Join us for a celebration of the 100th birthday of Louise Bennett-Coverley, fondly remembered as “Miss Lou”: a poet, folklorist, writer and educator, who lived in Toronto and shared her love for Jamaica’s language and culture. With author Nadia L. Hohn and musician/historian Maurice Gordon. 5:30-8 pm. Free. Beeton Hall.

For more information, call 416-393-7157. torontopubliclibrary.ca

Info

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-393-7157
