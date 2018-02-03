Celebrating Portia White....50 years on

Black History Month exhibit on the life and concert singing career of Canada’s first Black, international, classical star. Opening Feb 3 with a public reception, featuring acclaimed poet, George Elliott Clarke. Portia White is a federally designated person of historical significance. Some photos, artifacts and vintage recordings are being made public for the first time. Portia died 50 years ago on February 13, 1968, at age 56. Feb 3-28, reception 1-5 pm, Feb 3.

portiawhite.ca