Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding

to Google Calendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Screening of Mira Nair's 2001 film, in English and Hindi with English subtitles. A stressed father, a bride-to-be with a secret, a smitten event planner, and relatives from around the world create much ado about the preparations for an arranged marriage in India. 2 pm. Free. In the Hinton Learning Theatre.

torontopubliclibrary.typepad.com

Info

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Film
416-393-7157
to Google Calendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Monsoon Wedding - 2019-07-10 14:00:00