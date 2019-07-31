Celebrating Women Filmmakers: Sheer Madness

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Margarethe von Trotta's 1983 film, in German w/ English subtitles. Olga and Ruth become friends. Olga is independent, separated from her husband, living with an immigrant pianist, and teaching feminist literature. Ruth is withdrawn, a painter, possibly mentally ill. 105 minutes. 2 pm. Free. In the Hinton Learning Theatre.

