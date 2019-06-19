Celebrating Women Filmmakers: The Watermelon Woman

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Film screening. 2 pm. Free. In the Hinton Learning Theatre.

Cheryl is young, Black, and lesbian, working in Philadelphia making a video about her search for a Black actress known as the Watermelon Woman. She surmises that the actress had a long affair with Martha Page, a White woman and one of Hollywood's few female directors. 90 minutes. English. Director: Cheryl Dunye.

torontopubliclibrary.typepad.com

Info

Pride
Free, Queer
Film
416-393-7157
