Celebrating Women Filmmakers: The Watermelon Woman

Film screening. 2 pm. Free. In the Hinton Learning Theatre.

Cheryl is young, Black, and lesbian, working in Philadelphia making a video about her search for a Black actress known as the Watermelon Woman. She surmises that the actress had a long affair with Martha Page, a White woman and one of Hollywood's few female directors. 90 minutes. English. Director: Cheryl Dunye.

