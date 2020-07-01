Celebration of Citizenship - Canada Day 2020

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship, the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and MaRS have partnered to host Canada’s first cross-country virtual citizenship ceremony. The ceremony, taking place on July 1, will be a celebration of Canadian resilience and unity, and an opportunity for all Canadians to come together to celebrate and welcome our newest citizens. 2 pm. Free. bit.ly/37FzYdQ

All Ages, Free
Community Events
