Celebration Of Life: Paul Gwartzman

Gwartzman's Art Supplies 448 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G8

Gwartzman's Art Supplies is holding a Celebration of Life for its founder, Paul Gwartzman. A longtime business owner over 50 year in the Kensington Market/Chinatown neighbourhood, well known in the arts community in Toronto and worldwide.

We are inviting friends family community past employees to celebrate and remember a man who inspired many. 5-8 pm. Free.

Gwartzman's Art Supplies 448 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G8 View Map
Free
416-922-5429
