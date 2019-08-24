Celebration Of Life: Paul Gwartzman
Gwartzman's Art Supplies 448 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G8
Gwartzman's Art Supplies is holding a Celebration of Life for its founder, Paul Gwartzman. A longtime business owner over 50 year in the Kensington Market/Chinatown neighbourhood, well known in the arts community in Toronto and worldwide.
We are inviting friends family community past employees to celebrate and remember a man who inspired many. 5-8 pm. Free.
Info
Gwartzman's Art Supplies 448 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events