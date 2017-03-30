GLOBALOID 3000 is a collective consisting of multi disciplinary artists Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Paulina Wiszowata, Alexandra Dumais, Keenan Marr Tamblyn, and Yovska. Celebrity Worship explores the evolution of our collective unconscious in a day where the celebrity is put on a pedestal through the use of easy- access technology that distances us from ourselves. 6-11 pm, Apr 30. Free.