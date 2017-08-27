Centennial Park Walk: TO Signature Park Walks
Centennial Park 256 Centennial Park Rd, Toronto, Ontario M9C 5N3
Explore the park's origin and the transformation of a garbage dump into a natural space, the work of community members to animate and beautify the park, the conservatory building with its different plant rooms, and the many other attractions that Centennial Park offers. 1-3 pm. Free.
