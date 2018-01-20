Ceramic Change: How To Make It
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
What does sustainability and community look like in the ceramics studio? In conjunction with the exhibition Steven Heinemann: Culture & Nature, this one-day workshop intensive for emerging artists in the expanding field of ceramics will focus on the nuts and bolts of professional survival and enabling skilled connections. Jan 20, 10 am-5 pm. $22-$25. Pre-register.
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
