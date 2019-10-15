Ceramics in Victorian Painting and Literature
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
In her richly illustrated lecture, Dr. Gotlieb presents new ways of looking at and reading ceramic objects in Victorian paintings and literature. Examining the visual representational rhetoric of ceramics in paintings, and in the context of the popular press and literature, she shows that they were infused and coded with deep metaphorical meanings. Co-sponsored by the William Morris Society of Canada. 7 pm. Free.
Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Art, Community Events