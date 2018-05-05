Ceschi with Thesis Sahib, Lee Reed, and Jesse Dangerously

Renowned genre-ducking folk-rap road warrior CESCHI is returning to Canada after many years away. He misses you. Come see him, as he was meant to be seen.. in some tiny, hole-in-the-wall dive bar, with DIY sound, no stage.. rapping singing & screaming his love, reflection and insight.. from an intimate and slightly uncomfortable 5-10 feet in fronna your face. 9 pm. Pwyc, $10 suggested. facebook.com/events/172413363573824