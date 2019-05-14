Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry

Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario

The Centre for Free Expression film series on repression, dissent, and free expression will screen the film "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry" directed by Alison Klayman. All films are followed by discussions with the audience. 7 pm. Free. Room 307.

Introduction by Winnie Ng, Distinguished Visiting Professor at Ryerson University. Co-hosted by the Documentary Media Research Centre.

View Map
Free
