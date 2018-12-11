Mapantsula

to Google Calendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00

Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario

The Centre for Free Expression film series on repression, dissent, and free expression will have a free screening of the 1988 film Mapantsula directed by Oliver Schmitz. 7 pm. Free. Room IMA-307. 

All films in the series are followed by discussions with the audience. Introduction by Anver Saloojee, Assistant VP – International, Ryerson University. Co-sponsored with the Documentary Media Research Centre.

facebook.com/events/257664828244151

Info
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Film
416-979-5000
to Google Calendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mapantsula - 2018-12-11 19:00:00