The Centre for Free Expression film series on repression, dissent, and free expression will have a free screening of the 1988 film Mapantsula directed by Oliver Schmitz. 7 pm. Free. Room IMA-307.

All films in the series are followed by discussions with the audience. Introduction by Anver Saloojee, Assistant VP – International, Ryerson University. Co-sponsored with the Documentary Media Research Centre.

