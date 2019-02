The Centre for Free Expression film series on repression, dissent, and free expression will have a free screening of the film The Battle Of Algiers, directed by Gillo Pontecorvo. All screenings are followed by discussions with the audience. Introduction by Dimitrios Latsis, Assistant Professor of Film Studies, Ryerson School of Image Arts. Co-sponsored with the Documentary Media Research Centre. 7 pm. Free. Room 307.

facebook.com/events/2232637800292880