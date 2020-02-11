CFE Film Series: The Great Hack

The Centre for Free Expression film series on Truth, Evidence, and Disinformation will have a free screening of the film The Great Hack, directed by Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim, about the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Followed by discussion. 7-10 pm. Free, no registration required. Room 307.

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-film-series-great-hack

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.