CFE Virtual Forum Series: Pandemics And Civil Liberties

CFE Virtual Forum Series: The coronavirus poses a threat to our individual and collective future. As governments attempt to deal with the pandemic, they face apparent trade-offs between collective wellbeing and individual human rights and civil liberties. Join a panel of experts to explore options and alternatives. Panelists are Brenda McPhail, Stephanie Perrin, Renu Mandhane, Tim McSorley. Moderated by: James L. Turk. May 6 at 2 pm ET. Free.

Zoom link to event: ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209

Presented by Ryerson Centre for Free Expression; co-sponsored with PEN Canada and Canadian Civil Liberties Association.