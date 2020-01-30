ChaCha Chapin

The Migrators (sculpture/installation), Jan 30-Mar 5.

Transformation Through Art: a two-day investigation into how our hearts and energies shift when we interact with public art installations – sparking conversation on the transformative experience of consuming art and how it impacts our bodies, our communities and the world. Feb 13-15, re-opening reception 1-7 pm Feb 13 and 3:30-7 pm Feb 15.

