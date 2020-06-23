Challenges Facing Smart City Projects in Canada
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Centre for Free Expression panel discussion. James Turk’s conversation with Sheldon Levy in which Sheldon discusses issues such as: Is our appetite for risk consistent with achieving our innovative goals? How can we have a private sector led urban innovation hub that meets the requirements of the city in affordable homes, an inclusive and welcoming community – an innovation hub that provides new opportunities for Canadian companies and contributes to the creation of new wealth? 8 pm. Free. Zoom link: ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209
cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-challenges-facing