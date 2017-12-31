Champagne House Party
Drake One Fifty 150 York, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S5
We're toasting to 2018 with red cups, the best tunes and all the comforts of your very own living room. Join us for an opulent dinner with two seatings starting at 6 pm all the way up until the ball drops! The prix-fixe menu features lobster, rack of lamb and a champagne toast. After you’ve indulged in Drake eats+drinks, stick around for great music from our favourite DJs while you dance the night away. $75-$125.
Drake One Fifty 150 York, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S5
