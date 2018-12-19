Champions Of Magic features original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else, from illusions with supercars, an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, levitation above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. Opens Dec 19 and runs to Jan 6, Wed-Sun 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 & 5 pm (see website for more dates and times). $59-$125.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.ca

www.facebook.com/events/321417095316472