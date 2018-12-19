Champions Of Magic
Bluma Appel Theatre 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4
Champions Of Magic features original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else, from illusions with supercars, an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, levitation above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. Opens Dec 19 and runs to Jan 6, Wed-Sun 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 & 5 pm (see website for more dates and times). $59-$125.
Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.ca
Info
Bluma Appel Theatre 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4 View Map
Stage
Theatre