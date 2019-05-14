Changemakers Talk: Azra Akšamija

Join us for a talk exploring bold new creative responses to humanitarian crises with artist and scholar Dr. Azra Akšamija from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Akšamija works at the intersection of art, design, and technology to co-create projects with communities affected by conflict and crisis. 7 pm. $20, $18 Friends, $12 students and seniors.

agakhanmuseum.org/programs/performative-preservation-with-mits-dr-azra-aksamija

facebook.com/events/284049605851228/