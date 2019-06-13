Changemakers Talk: Finding Ourselves In Our Clothes

Join us for an empowering look at an everyday act: getting dressed. In the finale to this season’s new Changemakers Talk Series, contemporary Canadian artist Meera Sethi discusses why she makes art about clothes, and how garments are a powerful means of understanding the bodies they cover, celebrate and expose. 7 pm. $20, $18 Friends, $12 students and seniors. Pre-register.

