Channel No. 2
Katzman Contemporary 86 Miller, Toronto, Ontario M6N 2Z9
Art, music, performance and conversation festival, 7 pm, $10, fest pass $40.
where is home now?
Tuesday / Jan 17 / tickets / $40 for 5-day festival pass
conversation on creative community displacement / migration / exit with
Murray Whyte / Rosina Kazi / John Samuels / Jason Wydra
criticality
Wednesday / Jan 18 / tickets / $40 for 5-day festival pass
conversation on the relationship between artist and critic with
Rea McNamara / Chloë Lum / +
less than three
Thursday / Jan 19 / tickets / $40 for 5-day festival pass
Brigitte Bardon't - Infinite Poolside
s.j cooper
Julie Reich
conversation on artist health and well being with
Kristel Jax / Brendan Arnott / + / +
growing up art
Friday / Jan 20 / tickets / $40 for 5-day festival pass
conversation with creative people raised by creative people with
