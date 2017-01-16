Channel No. 2

Art, music, performance and conversation festival, 7 pm, $10, fest pass $40.

where is home now?

Tuesday / Jan 17 / tickets / $40 for 5-day festival pass

Kristina Guison

Leucrocuta

conversation on creative community displacement / migration / exit with

Murray Whyte / Rosina Kazi / John Samuels / Jason Wydra

criticality

Cares

Maya Ben David

Baby Cages

conversation on the relationship between artist and critic with

Rea McNamara / Chloë Lum / +

less than three

Brigitte Bardon't - Infinite Poolside

s.j cooper

Julie Reich

Halocline Trance DJ set

conversation on artist health and well being with

Kristel Jax / Brendan Arnott / + / +

growing up art

Joel Eel

Xuan Ye

Aiko Tomi

Clara Venice

Widdows95

conversation with creative people raised by creative people with

Taiga Lipson / Jacob Hughes / Clara Venice