Birch Contemporary and A Room With A View Gallery present the exhibition Cloth and Feather. Jul 29-Aug 28. Opening reception Jul 31 from 3-6 pm. 129 Tecumseth. http://birchcontemporary.com

In Cloth and Feather, Chantal Khoury acknowledges the gap in Lebanon’s recorded history and her impulse to offset cultural withdrawal. Khoury approaches meaning and methodology by threading Lebanese historiography with techniques of erasure in the studio. Her paintings use inherited motifs to offer ahistorical forms separated from their referents. In her work, she removes paint to create unsettled topographies through immediate gestures – a method she likens to lived experience. Khoury focuses on forming, rather than the form, and looks to the legacy of erasure as a productive tool in painting.